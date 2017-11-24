Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as Zimbabwe's new leader, following Robert Mugabe's resignation this week after nearly four decades of rule.

Mnangagwa, the country's former vice president, swore an oath of office to serve as interim president until a leader is elected at the polls next year. He is expected to contest the election as well.

"I, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, swear that as president of the republic of Zimbabwe I will be faithful to Zimbabwe and obey, uphold and defend the constitution and all other laws of Zimbabwe," he said.

Tens of thousands of people filled the cavernous National Sports Stadium in the capital, Harare, with African leaders and other dignitaries among them to watch the historic moment.

Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife, Auxillia, arrive at the inauguration ceremony in Harare on Friday.

Known as "The Crocodile" for his political cunning and longevity, Mnangagwa fled the country after Mugabe fired him earlier this month, a dismissal that triggered the political turmoil and an apparent military coup in Harare.

