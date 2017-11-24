Breaking News

Zimbabwe's new leader: Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to take power

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 1:53 AM ET, Fri November 24, 2017

    Who is Emmerson Mnangagwa?

(CNN)Zimbabwe will have a new leader for the first time in almost four decades when Emmerson Mnangawa is sworn in as interim President on Friday, replacing long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe, who resigned under pressure this week.

Mnangagwa, who was Mugabe's deputy for decades, was removed from his post before an apparent coup restored him to power. He returned to the capital, Harare, on Wednesday, after hiding out following his dismissal by Mugabe earlier in November.
Mnangagwa is due to be sworn in at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. He's scheduled to address the nation shortly afterward.
He gave a speech Wednesday night at his ZANU-PF party's headquarters, after returning to the country, promising to lead the nation into a "new and unfolding democracy."
    On Thursday, Mugabe and his wife Grace, whose political ambitions were thwarted by the apparent coup which allowed Mnangagwa's rise to power, were granted immunity, allowing the couple to remain in the country. Mugabe may not attend the inauguration, according to Zimbabwe's Herald newspaper, which said he needed time to rest.
    While the incoming leader isn't expected to represent a significant shift in the country's politics, ordinary Zimbabweans are thrilled that Mugabe has been removed.
    The 93-year-old, until recently the world's longest-serving head of state, was once a freedom fighter who ushered in Zimbabwe's independence from the UK almost four decades ago but has since presided over mass alleged human rights violations and ruinous economic policies.
    Ousted former Vice President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

      Zimbabwe's former vice president returns

    Will Zimbabwe's new President actually bring change?

    Doubts, expectations

    Dubbed the "Crocodile" for his political toughness, Mnangagwa was part of the ZANU-PF apparatus presided over by Mugabe and, until his surprise sacking a little over two weeks ago, was inextricably linked with the nonagenarian ruler.
    While working with Mugabe, he headed up the feared intelligence agency as well as the defense and justice ministries during times of state oppression and brutality, and is tainted by accusations of his involvement in the Matebeleland massacres in the 1980s.
    Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwe's long-time opposition leader, told CNN Chief International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour that he doubts the country's incoming leader will reform Zimbabwe.
    "Knowing Emmerson Mnangawa, his character, he will have to work very hard to change his character so that he can define the future of the country and define his future as a democrat, as a reformer. That I doubt," the politician, who shared power with Mugabe for several years, said Thursday.
    "But at the same time, he knows that he cannot continue on the same path Mugabe has traveled and still expect the population to respect him."
    Eddie Cross, a former opposition Member of Parliament, says that his country's expectations for the new leadership are "unreasonably high." Mnangagwa, he told CNN, has "a massive task" ahead of him.
    "The first thing he's got to do is give us a vision of where he wants to take Zimbabwe. Because we don't know that at this point in time. Then he's got to tell how he intends to get there."
    "He can't do it on his own, he needs the international community to buy into whatever he's going to do because he needs global support, and that's a tall order for a man who's been at the helm of a dictatorial regime for 37 years."
    Fmr. Zimbabwe PM: Mnangagwa has to earn trust
    zimbabwe opposition leader morgan tsvangirai on new president mnangagwa intv amanpour_00041601

      JUST WATCHED

      Fmr. Zimbabwe PM: Mnangagwa has to earn trust

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fmr. Zimbabwe PM: Mnangagwa has to earn trust 07:01

    'We've suffered enough'

    In the township of Highfields, a stronghold of Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change party, people were delighted that "the old man" was gone and, in the face of a turgid economy, were eager for change.
    "Surely we've suffered enough," says Maxwell Tandare, a father of three and former bank manager. "All these years."
    He's desperate for a chance to vote in change, and feels that the only way that can happen is if the two parties can cooperate.
    "The two of them, Mnangagwa and Tsvangirai, they must come together, work together," to bring proper reforms for next year's general election, he told CNN's Farai Sevenso.
    'A moment of brilliance': What it was like in Harare when Mugabe resigned
    Members of Zimbabwe&#39;s Parliament celebrate after the resignation of longtime President Robert Mugabe was announced on Tuesday, November 21. Mugabe, 93, had led the country for nearly four decades. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/21/africa/robert-mugabe-resigns-zimbabwe-president/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;His resignation&lt;/a&gt; comes six days after military leaders seized control of the nation and placed him under house arrest.
    Members of Zimbabwe's Parliament celebrate after the resignation of longtime President Robert Mugabe was announced on Tuesday, November 21. Mugabe, 93, had led the country for nearly four decades. His resignation comes six days after military leaders seized control of the nation and placed him under house arrest.
    Protesters call for Mugabe&#39;s impeachment near the Parliament building in Harare on November 21.
    Protesters call for Mugabe's impeachment near the Parliament building in Harare on November 21.
    Demonstrators protest outside the Parliament building on November 21.
    Demonstrators protest outside the Parliament building on November 21.
    Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of Zimbabwe&#39;s Parliament, presides over a session where a motion was moved to impeach Mugabe.
    Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of Zimbabwe's Parliament, presides over a session where a motion was moved to impeach Mugabe.
    A man accused of supporting Mugabe is attacked outside Parliament on November 21.
    A man accused of supporting Mugabe is attacked outside Parliament on November 21.
    People gather to pray for the country in a park near Parliament on November 21.
    People gather to pray for the country in a park near Parliament on November 21.
    Lawmakers meet inside Parliament on November 21.
    Lawmakers meet inside Parliament on November 21.
    Gen. Constantino Chiwenga speaks during a news conference in Harare on Monday, November 20. Military leaders had been in talks with Mugabe over his exit, and Chiwenga said that progress had been made.
    Gen. Constantino Chiwenga speaks during a news conference in Harare on Monday, November 20. Military leaders had been in talks with Mugabe over his exit, and Chiwenga said that progress had been made.
    Students from the University of Zimbabwe participate in a demonstration in Harare on November 20.
    Students from the University of Zimbabwe participate in a demonstration in Harare on November 20.
    Newspapers are held in place with rocks at a newsstand in Harare on November 20.
    Newspapers are held in place with rocks at a newsstand in Harare on November 20.
    At a bar in Harare, people watch Mugabe give a televised address to the nation on Sunday, November 19. Mugabe ended &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/19/africa/zimbabwe-mugabe-party-meeting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the address&lt;/a&gt; without giving his resignation.
    At a bar in Harare, people watch Mugabe give a televised address to the nation on Sunday, November 19. Mugabe ended the address without giving his resignation.
    Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19.
    Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19.
    Members of the ruling party ZANU-PF react after the decision to oust Mugabe as party leader on November 19.
    Members of the ruling party ZANU-PF react after the decision to oust Mugabe as party leader on November 19.
    A portrait of Mugabe hangs in the hall of the ZANU-PF headquarters, where delegates met for a special committee on November 19. Mugabe co-founded the party and had been its leader for decades.
    A portrait of Mugabe hangs in the hall of the ZANU-PF headquarters, where delegates met for a special committee on November 19. Mugabe co-founded the party and had been its leader for decades.
    A woman and her daughter look out from their balcony as a crowd of protesters gather on the road leading to the State House in Harare on Saturday, November 18.
    A woman and her daughter look out from their balcony as a crowd of protesters gather on the road leading to the State House in Harare on Saturday, November 18.
    People hold a portrait of Zimbabwe&#39;s former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a demonstration demanding Mugabe&#39;s resignation on November 18. ZANU-PF announced Mnangagwa as its new party leader. He was fired by Mugabe on November 6.
    People hold a portrait of Zimbabwe's former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a demonstration demanding Mugabe's resignation on November 18. ZANU-PF announced Mnangagwa as its new party leader. He was fired by Mugabe on November 6.
    A soldier greets a citizen during a demonstration on November 18.
    A soldier greets a citizen during a demonstration on November 18.
    People in Harare react as they see a military helicopter fly overhead during protests against Mugabe on November 18.
    People in Harare react as they see a military helicopter fly overhead during protests against Mugabe on November 18.
    Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on Friday, November 17. It was his first public appearance since the military takeover.
    Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on Friday, November 17. It was his first public appearance since the military takeover.
    Mugabe, right, is seen in talks about his future in this image &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/caesarzvayi/status/931198110575054848&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted by Caesar Zvayi,&lt;/a&gt; the editor of The Herald newspaper, on Thursday, November 16.
    Mugabe, right, is seen in talks about his future in this image tweeted by Caesar Zvayi, the editor of The Herald newspaper, on Thursday, November 16.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on November 16.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on November 16.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables on November 16.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables on November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare&#39;s central district on November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare's central district on November 16.
    An overview of Harare on November 16.
    An overview of Harare on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/14/africa/zimbabwe-military-chief-treasonable-conduct/index.html&quot;&gt;army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway,&lt;/a&gt; but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said Mugabe and his family were &quot;safe.&quot;
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway, but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said Mugabe and his family were "safe."
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe&#39;s office in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15.
    Residents in Zimbabwe&#39;s capital line up to withdraw money from a bank on November 15.
    Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from a bank on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target &quot;criminals&quot; close to the President who were causing &quot;social and economic suffering.&quot; He denied a coup was underway.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway.
    US to Mnangagwa: Live up to constitution

    US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Harry K. Thomas Jr. told CNN that it was "sad" that Mugabe, the man who freed his country from the yoke of British colonialism, had outlived his welcome with the Zimbabwean people.
    "It was sad to see the founder of the nation, a person who stood up for principles and who really believed in education, stick around too long. Far too long and no longer engage in democratic principles," he said.
    "We were pleased to see the outpouring in the streets people are talking now, all over, you can hear their opinion... they are happy. They were, as people as told me, suppressed, not stupid."
    However, Thomas said the US would be watching Mnangagwa's next moves carefully. US State Department sanctions on Mnangagwa in response to what the US called "acts of violence and other human rights abuses against political opponents" remain in effect.
    End of the line for Africa's dictators?
    "This is a new day, this is an opportunity for him and his cabinet to live up to the wonderful 2013 Zimbabwean constitution. And that is what we will tell them."
    "It is your constitution, it is democratic, it is something you endorsed when you were minister of justice and later as vice president. This is for your people. So live up to it and the United States will find a way to partner," he said.