Climbing Kilimanjaro: A journey to the roof of Africa

In September 2017, CNN producer Jo Munnik and cameraman Nick Migwi followed South African animal welfare organization Sandton SPCA on their charity trek up Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak and the tallest freestanding mountain in the world. The following is Jo's account of the journey.

(CNN) Flying into Tanzania from Nairobi, Kenya, the top of Mount Kilimanjaro comes into view. Its height appears level with the airplane's wing. Cameraman, Nick Migwi, and I stared out of the window in disbelief -- what had we signed ourselves up for?

For the next week, we would follow the journey of South African animal welfare organization, the Sandton SPCA, as a group of twenty of them tackled Kili for a cause. Sean Disney, one of South Africa's most accomplished mountaineers who had climbed Kilimanjaro 22 times, led the expedition.

If all went well, by the end of the week, Nick and I would not only summit with them, but also film the story as they reached Uhuru Peak, Africa's highest point.

From a technical point of view, batteries, computers and hard drives do not do well in extreme temperatures and altitude. They just die. At one point, I even had drone batteries strapped to me underneath my clothes in a bid to keep them warm.

From a physical and mental point of view, you're climbing the highest freestanding mountain in the world. It's super-tough, especially the summit, but we'll come back to that. The biggest risk however is altitude or mountain sickness. This had our editorial and security teams most worried. It's caused by a lack oxygen at high altitudes and can be enormously debilitating. In a worst-case scenario, it can even cause death.

