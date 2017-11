(CNN) At least 85 people were killed in an attack on a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai region on Friday, Egyptian state-owned news agency MENA reported.

The attack targeted Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, in the west of Arish province, MENA said

After an explosion, gunmen who were waiting outside the mosque opened fire at worshipers as they fled Friday prayers, state news outlet Ahram Online reported.

The blast caused considerable damage to the mosque, it said.