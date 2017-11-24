'Scores killed' in Egypt mosque attack

(CNN) At least 155 people were killed and another 120 injured in an attack on a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai region on Friday, Egyptian state-owned news outlets Nile TV and Masriya TV reported.

After an explosion, gunmen who were waiting outside the mosque opened fire at worshipers as they fled Friday prayers, Ahram Online said.

The attack targeted Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, in the west of Arish province, Egyptian state-owned news agency MENA said.

The blast caused considerable damage to the mosque, Ahram Online said.

Speaking to Masriya TV station, Egyptian health ministry spokesman Khalid Mujahid described the incident as a "terrorist attack."

