4 UN peacekeepers, 1 Malian soldier killed in Mali

(CNN) Four UN peacekeepers and one Malian solider were killed in attacks in Mali, according to a Friday statement from the spokesperson for the secretary-general of the United Nations.

The statement said 21 people were injured in the attacks in the Menaka and Mopti regions, in the eastern and central parts of Mali, respectively, including a civilian contractor with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, or MINUSMA, and a member of the Malian armed forces.

Some were in critical condition, according to a statement from the UN mission in Mali.

That statement did not say who carried out the attacks, but noted that several attackers were killed when the UN unit fought back.

The unit was conducting an operation to provide "medical assistance to populations in need" when the attack occurred, the UN mission to Mali said.

