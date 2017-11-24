3 UN peacekeepers, 1 Malian soldier killed in Mali

Story highlights UN hasn't disclosed who it thinks was behind attack

Peacekeepers have been in Mali for four years

(CNN) Three UN peacekeepers and one Malian solider were killed in an attack in Mali, the United Nations mission there said Friday.

The United Nations said several more people were injured, with some in critical condition.

The United Nations did not say who carried out the attack in the Menaka region, in the eastern part of Mali. Several attackers were killed when the UN unit fought back, the United Nations said.

The unit was conducting an operation to provide "medical assistance to populations in need" when the attack occurred, the United Nations said.

The members of the UN Security Council called on the Mali government to swiftly investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice. The Security Council said that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

