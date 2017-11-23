The week in 32 photos

A petrol bomb explodes next to police in Athens, Greece, on Friday, November 17. Protesters began clashing with police after a rally that commemorated a 1973 student uprising.
Members of the GMB trade union are dressed as "Maybots" as they protest outside London's Parliament on Wednesday, November 22. They were wearing the costumes, based on British Prime Minister Theresa May, as they made a last-ditch plea for public-sector workers to get a pay raise.
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river in New Delhi on Friday, November 17.
A 7-month-old Sri Lankan sloth bear rests on its dozing mother Friday, November 17, at the National Zoological Garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Divers wave at people in a tourist boat as they clean up trash from the Ill river in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday, November 18.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, left, takes a selfie with Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama on Wednesday, November 22.
A veterinarian checks the health of a ring-tailed lemur at a wildlife park in Qingdao, China, on Tuesday, November 21.
Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in Christmas lights at London's Kew Gardens on Tuesday, November 21.
A man shovels away debris from a building that was shelled in the rebel-held town of Kafr Batna, Syria, on Monday, November 20.
Migrants cover themselves with Red Cross blankets as they wait to be transferred at the port of Tarifa, Spain, on Saturday, November 18. The migrants were rescued while crossing the Strait of Gibraltar on two small boats.
A child receives the measles vaccine at the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Saturday, November 18.
Flowers, placed by villagers, are seen on the carcass of one of two Asian elephants that were hit and killed by a passenger train in Thakur Kuchi, India, on Sunday, November 19. Wildlife warden Prodipta Baruah said the elephants were part of a herd that ventured into the area in search of food.
Salt rises on a tree in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel, on Wednesday, November 22.
Alligator handler Levi Robbins puts on a show for tourists at Wooten's, an Everglades roadside attraction in Ochopee, Florida, on Saturday, November 18.
Fifty-eight members of the Tornadoes, the Indian Army's motorcycle display team, break the world record for most men on a single 50cc motorcycle on Sunday, November 19.
Children load bricks at a building site in New Delhi on Sunday, November 19.