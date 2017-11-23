The week in 32 photos

Breaking News

November 23, 2017

People celebrate outside the Parliament building in Harare, Zimbabwe, after the resignation of longtime President Robert Mugabe was announced on Tuesday, November 21. Mugabe, 93, had led the country for nearly four decades. His resignation came six days after military leaders seized control of the nation and placed him under house arrest.
This screengrab, made from video footage released by the United Nations Command on Wednesday, November 22, shows the North Korean soldier who defected last week by running across the demilitarized zone. The soldier was shot five times by his former comrades as he staged his daring break. He has since regained consciousness and is undergoing further treatment, the hospital treating him said Wednesday. He's been watching television and listening to South Korean and Western music.
Mali, a working dog with the British military, poses with his handler, Cpl, Daniel Hatley, after receiving the PDSA Dickin Medal on Friday, November 17. Mali was given the award, Britain's highest for animal bravery, in recognition of his heroics in Afghanistan.
A woman mourns over a relative's grave Wednesday, November 22, at the Srebrenica Massacre Memorial in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Former Bosnian Serb army leader Ratko Mladic was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of genocide for atrocities committed during the Bosnian war from 1992 to 1995. Mladic was accused of orchestrating a campaign of ethnic cleansing, including the slaughter of thousands of Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica in July 1995. It is the worst massacre to have taken place in Europe since World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in Sochi, Russia, on Monday, November 20. It's the first time the two leaders have met since October 2015, a month after Russia came to the aid of the embattled dictator with a series of airstrikes against rebels opposing Assad's regime. Putin and his government have been one of the chief supporters of the Syrian President's government, both militarily and in helping negotiate ceasefires in the country's long-running civil war.
The Elf on a Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
A petrol bomb explodes next to police in Athens, Greece, on Friday, November 17. Protesters began clashing with police after a rally that commemorated a 1973 student uprising.
A petrol bomb explodes next to police in Athens, Greece, on Friday, November 17. Protesters began clashing with police after a rally that commemorated a 1973 student uprising.
Members of the GMB trade union are dressed as &quot;Maybots&quot; as they protest outside London&#39;s Parliament on Wednesday, November 22. They were wearing the costumes, based on British Prime Minister Theresa May, as they made a last-ditch plea for public-sector workers to get a pay raise.
Members of the GMB trade union are dressed as "Maybots" as they protest outside London's Parliament on Wednesday, November 22. They were wearing the costumes, based on British Prime Minister Theresa May, as they made a last-ditch plea for public-sector workers to get a pay raise.
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river in New Delhi on Friday, November 17.
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river in New Delhi on Friday, November 17.
Model Ming Xi &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2017/11/21/victorias-secret-model-runway-wipe-out-fashion-show.hln&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;falls down&lt;/a&gt; during the Victoria&#39;s Secret fashion show in Shanghai, China, on Monday, November 20.
Model Ming Xi falls down during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai, China, on Monday, November 20.
This aerial photo shows an oil spill in northeastern South Dakota on Friday, November 17. More than 200,000 gallons of oil leaked from the Keystone Pipeline, the pipeline's operator said. Crews shut down the pipeline, and officials were investigating the cause of the leak, which occurred about three miles southeast of the town of Amherst.
People wave to the Argentine destroyer Sarandi as it leaves a Navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, to help look for a missing submarine on Tuesday, November 21. Teams from a dozen nations have been searching by air and sea for the ARA San Juan, an Argentine submarine that has 44 crew members aboard and was last contacted off the country's coast on November 15.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a plenary session of the Bundestag, the country's parliament, on Tuesday, November 21. Germany has been plunged into its worst political crisis in years after negotiations to form the next government collapsed overnight, dealing a serious blow to Merkel and raising questions about the future of the longtime Chancellor.
The Georgia Dome is imploded in Atlanta on Monday, November 20. It was the only facility in the world to host the Olympics, the Super Bowl and the Final Four. The adjacent Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened this summer.
A 7-month-old Sri Lankan sloth bear rests on its dozing mother Friday, November 17, at the National Zoological Garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
A 7-month-old Sri Lankan sloth bear rests on its dozing mother Friday, November 17, at the National Zoological Garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Divers wave at people in a tourist boat as they clean up trash from the Ill river in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday, November 18.
Divers wave at people in a tourist boat as they clean up trash from the Ill river in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday, November 18.
US President Donald Trump pardons Drumstick the turkey during the annual White House turkey pardon on Tuesday, November 21.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, left, takes a selfie with Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama on Wednesday, November 22.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, left, takes a selfie with Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama on Wednesday, November 22.
A veterinarian checks the health of a ring-tailed lemur at a wildlife park in Qingdao, China, on Tuesday, November 21.
A veterinarian checks the health of a ring-tailed lemur at a wildlife park in Qingdao, China, on Tuesday, November 21.
Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in Christmas lights at London&#39;s Kew Gardens on Tuesday, November 21.
Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in Christmas lights at London's Kew Gardens on Tuesday, November 21.
A man shovels away debris from a building that was shelled in the rebel-held town of Kafr Batna, Syria, on Monday, November 20.
A man shovels away debris from a building that was shelled in the rebel-held town of Kafr Batna, Syria, on Monday, November 20.
Firefighters work at the scene of a single-engine plane crash in San Jose, California, on Sunday, November 19. Authorities said the plane had just taken off from a nearby airport when the pilot reported a system failure. The three people on board were injured. No one was hurt on the ground, even though some people were home at the time of the crash, according to The Mercury News.
Migrants cover themselves with Red Cross blankets as they wait to be transferred at the port of Tarifa, Spain, on Saturday, November 18. The migrants were rescued while crossing the Strait of Gibraltar on two small boats.
Migrants cover themselves with Red Cross blankets as they wait to be transferred at the port of Tarifa, Spain, on Saturday, November 18. The migrants were rescued while crossing the Strait of Gibraltar on two small boats.
A woman in Salerno, Italy, places flowers on coffins Friday, November 17, during the funeral service for 26 Nigerian migrants who died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea. The 26 women and girls were in a rubber dinghy that capsized in the Mediterranean on November 5.
A child receives the measles vaccine at the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox&#39;s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Saturday, November 18.
A child receives the measles vaccine at the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Saturday, November 18.
Flowers, placed by villagers, are seen on the carcass of one of two Asian elephants that were hit and killed by a passenger train in Thakur Kuchi, India, on Sunday, November 19. Wildlife warden Prodipta Baruah said the elephants were part of a herd that ventured into the area in search of food.
Flowers, placed by villagers, are seen on the carcass of one of two Asian elephants that were hit and killed by a passenger train in Thakur Kuchi, India, on Sunday, November 19. Wildlife warden Prodipta Baruah said the elephants were part of a herd that ventured into the area in search of food.
Salt rises on a tree in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel, on Wednesday, November 22.
Salt rises on a tree in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel, on Wednesday, November 22.
Alligator handler Levi Robbins puts on a show for tourists at Wooten&#39;s, an Everglades roadside attraction in Ochopee, Florida, on Saturday, November 18.
Alligator handler Levi Robbins puts on a show for tourists at Wooten's, an Everglades roadside attraction in Ochopee, Florida, on Saturday, November 18.
Fifty-eight members of the Tornadoes, the Indian Army&#39;s motorcycle display team, break the world record for most men on a single 50cc motorcycle on Sunday, November 19.
Fifty-eight members of the Tornadoes, the Indian Army's motorcycle display team, break the world record for most men on a single 50cc motorcycle on Sunday, November 19.
Children load bricks at a building site in New Delhi on Sunday, November 19.
Children load bricks at a building site in New Delhi on Sunday, November 19.
Venezuelan opposition leader Antonio Ledezma gestures after arriving in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday, November 17. Ledezma, the former mayor of Caracas, Venezuela, escaped house arrest in his country and traveled to Colombia before finishing up in Madrid on Saturday, November 18.
A woman in Dorado, Puerto Rico, uses a flashlight to look at her child in a crib on Friday, November 17. The territory's electrical grid was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria in September.
Take a look at 32 photos of the week from November 17 through November 23.