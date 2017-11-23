This organization is helping white people talk about race at Thanksgiving

Story highlights Racially divisive topics can disrupt some family holiday gatherings

(CNN) It's Thanksgiving, which means family recipes, games, laughter and, inevitably, conversations we've been trying to avoid all year long.

For some reason, it seems like absolutely anything -- from relationship statuses and finances to weight gain -- is on the table.

There's another topic that sometimes sparks awkward silences: race. When racially divisive issues such as police brutality or immigration come up at a holiday gathering, it can be hard for some white people to find the line between ruining dinner by yelling about Uncle Fred's questionable outlook, and silently letting racist or uninformed opinions slide by unaddressed.