Her public defender could not be reached for comment

(CNN) The evidence against a Texas woman accused of sending homemade bombs to President Obama and the governor of Texas includes a cell phone, a cigarette package, a salad dressing cap and, authorities say, some very distinctive cat hair.

Julia Poff faces six charges after she was indicted earlier this month. Federal authorities said in court filings that she sent very dangerous explosive devices to President Obama, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and the Social Security Administration in October 2016.

Abbott opened his package, but the device didn't explode because "he did not open it as designed," a court filing from her detention hearing says. The bomb could have caused severe burns or death, the court document says.

Poff entered a plea of not guilty at the detention hearing. She was arraigned in the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday.

CNN called the public defender representing Poff on Thursday but didn't get an immediate response.

