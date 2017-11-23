Texas authorities search for suspect in fatal shooting of state trooper

(CNN) A trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety was shot and killed Thursday south of Dallas and officials are looking for the man they believe is responsible.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the TXDPS trooper shot and killed this afternoon in Freestone County," said a statement from the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management. The trooper was not identified.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Darbrett Black, a black man who is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 175 lbs.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) south of Fairfield on Interstate 45, the OEM said.

Black left the scene in Freestone County driving a gray Chevy Malibu with the tag number JDN4273, according to the OEM.

