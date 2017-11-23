Husband gives thanks to Las Vegas shooting hero who helped his wife

(CNN) Steve Melanson had a lot to be grateful for on Thanksgiving morning.

On CNN's "New Day." he got a chance to talk to the man he credits with saving his wife's life during the Las Vegas massacre in October.

Melanson gave an update on his wife Rosemarie , who was wounded in the mass shooting. She has been downgraded from the ICU to acute immediate care, taken off a ventilator and given a speaking valve so she can communicate, he said. But he had no idea that he would be joined on the show by Don Matthews.

"She's alive because of you, Don," Melanson said.

"I just heard the update. I'm so glad that she's doing so much better," Matthews replied.

