Breaking News

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017

Updated 5:24 PM ET, Thu November 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A balloon of Scrat, the squirrel from the movie &quot;Ice Age,&quot; floats in the sky before the start of the Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
A balloon of Scrat, the squirrel from the movie "Ice Age," floats in the sky before the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
&quot;Tonight Show&quot; host Jimmy Fallon attends the annual parade, which has been going on for nearly a century now. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/23/us/gallery/macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-balloons/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See historic photos of the parade&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon attends the annual parade, which has been going on for nearly a century now. See historic photos of the parade
Hide Caption
2 of 14
People watch a passing balloon along Central Park West.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
People watch a passing balloon along Central Park West.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
The Grinch balloon floats down Central Park West.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
The Grinch balloon floats down Central Park West.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
A Charlie Brown balloon moves down the parade route.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
A Charlie Brown balloon moves down the parade route.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Santa Claus rides a float.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
Santa Claus rides a float.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
&quot;Frozen&quot; character Olaf joins the fun.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
"Frozen" character Olaf joins the fun.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
A paradegoer wears a turkey hat.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
A paradegoer wears a turkey hat.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
A Power Ranger balloon is held by handlers.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
A Power Ranger balloon is held by handlers.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attends the festivities.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attends the festivities.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
A participant bikes along Sixth Avenue.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
A participant bikes along Sixth Avenue.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
People watch an &quot;Angry Birds&quot; balloon on Sixth Avenue.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
People watch an "Angry Birds" balloon on Sixth Avenue.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
People huddle together along Central Park West.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
People huddle together along Central Park West.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Participants take their place along the parade route before the start of the parade.
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
Participants take their place along the parade route before the start of the parade.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
01 Macys parade 201709 Macys parade 2017 RESTRICTED06 Macys parade 201704 Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade RESTRICTED02 Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade10 Macys parade 201703 Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade07 Macys parade 201705 Macys parade 201708 Macys parade 201705 Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade04 Macys parade 201702 Macys parade 201703 Macys parade 2017
See photos of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.