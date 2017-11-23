This virtual politician wants to run for office

(CNN) There's no handshaking for this politician.

Meet SAM, the world's first virtual politician . The AI-powered New Zealander talks to voters through Facebook Messenger, answering their questions about issues and elections.

"My memory is infinite, so I will never forget or ignore what you tell me. Unlike a human politician, I consider everyone's position, without bias, when making decisions," SAM said in a message when asked about herself. "I will change over time to reflect the issues that the people of New Zealand care about most."

The virtual politico added: "We might not agree on some things, but where we don't agree, I will try to learn more about your position, so I can better represent you."

SAM's creator Nick Gerritsen unveiled her just last week, he told Tech in Asia. He hopes the bot may be able to run in New Zealand's 2020 general election, when she's more advanced.

