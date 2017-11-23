Breaking News

'Planet is doomed' unless ocean health improves, says yachtswoman

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 6:18 AM ET, Thu November 23, 2017

The 2017-2018 Volvo Ocean Race is under way with a united push for increased global sustainability and an improvement in ocean health.
The 2017-2018 Volvo Ocean Race is under way with a united push for increased global sustainability and an improvement in ocean health.
Briton Dee Caffari skippers the Turn the Tide on Plastic team, which aims to campaign for a reduction in the amount of plastic dumped in our oceans.
Briton Dee Caffari skippers the Turn the Tide on Plastic team, which aims to campaign for a reduction in the amount of plastic dumped in our oceans.
According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, eight million tonnes of plastic waste reaches our seas each year.
According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, eight million tonnes of plastic waste reaches our seas each year.
Caffari's team will monitor daily water quality and micro-plastic levels on their 45,000-nautical-mile trip around the world.
Caffari's team will monitor daily water quality and micro-plastic levels on their 45,000-nautical-mile trip around the world.
Micro-plastics are small (less than five millimeters in diameter) pieces of plastic which are eaten by fish and other sea life and birds in mistake for food. It eventually ends up in the human food chain.
Micro-plastics are small (less than five millimeters in diameter) pieces of plastic which are eaten by fish and other sea life and birds in mistake for food. It eventually ends up in the human food chain.
By 2050, there could be more plastic in the sea than fish (by weight), according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
By 2050, there could be more plastic in the sea than fish (by weight), according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
Caffari is the first woman to have sailed single-handed around the world non stop and in both directions.
Caffari is the first woman to have sailed single-handed around the world non stop and in both directions.
"I feel very privileged to have the ocean as a playground and a work office, and yet I can see first-hand some of the damage we're doing," Caffari told CNN.
"I feel very privileged to have the ocean as a playground and a work office, and yet I can see first-hand some of the damage we're doing," Caffari told CNN.
This year's edition of the Volvo Ocean Race began in Alicante, Spain and will take in 11 legs around the world, ending in The Hague in June.
This year's edition of the Volvo Ocean Race began in Alicante, Spain and will take in 11 legs around the world, ending in The Hague in June.
Race organizers are keen to promote the environmental message with all seven teams and their sailors pledging to do their bit to help the planet.
Race organizers are keen to promote the environmental message with all seven teams and their sailors pledging to do their bit to help the planet.
Sailors will see some spectacular sights during their ocean passages.
Sailors will see some spectacular sights during their ocean passages.
"If we actually don't do anything about it our planet is doomed," said Caffari, talking about the impact of plastic pollution and global warming.
"If we actually don't do anything about it our planet is doomed," said Caffari, talking about the impact of plastic pollution and global warming.
  • Yachtswoman says 'planet is doomed' unless ocean health improves
  • Her Volvo Ocean Race campaign aims to raise awareness of plastic pollution

(CNN)She's witnessed awe-inspiring sights at sea, but yachtswoman Dee Caffari has also been left "dumbfounded" by the vast floating islands of plastic and rubbish she has seen in the world's oceans.

As the first woman to have sailed single-handedly around the world in both directions, Caffari has seen up close the harmful effects of man's activities, from global warming and the northward drift of icebergs in the Southern Ocean to the plastic pollution that is threatening ecosystems and impacting on the human food chain.
To help raise awareness of declining ocean health and add some science to the debate, Caffari is skippering the Turn the Tide on Plastic boat in this year's Volvo Ocean Race, sailing's premier around-the-world competition.
    "I feel very privileged to have the ocean as a playground and a work office, and yet I can see first-hand some of the damage we're doing," Caffari told CNN Sport.
    "It's a realization by so many more people now that it's critical. If we actually don't do anything about it our planet is doomed."
    'Get worse'

    According to the Plastic Oceans website, 550 million plastic straws are thrown away every day in the US and the UK, while worldwide more than 500 million plastic bottles are used every year and more than one trillion plastic bags are discarded.
    Can we save our oceans from plastic?
      Can we save our oceans from plastic?

    More than eight million tonnes of plastic are dumped into the ocean every year, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF). About 50% of it is used once and then discarded, and 91% never recycled.
    "We've created this problem for our planet and unless we actively do something about it or stop using it or make manufacturing change it's only going to get worse," says the 44-year-old Caffari.
    The 2016 report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the EMF said that if this trend continues at the same rate, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean (by weight) by 2050.
    Britains' Prince Charles told delegates at the recent Our Ocean summit in Malta it was crucial to create a circular economy that allows plastics to be "recovered, recycled and reused instead of created, used and then thrown away."
    'Plastic is on the menu'

    Much of the plastic waste in the world's seas tends to collect in one of five ocean gyres -- huge areas of circulating current and winds in which trash gathers.
    During a recent race from Los Angeles to Hawaii, Caffari's boat skirted the edge of the North Pacific Gyre, known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
    "Every single day we were passing pollution, which was like having trash just thrown in the ocean, like fishing nets, floating crates, washing bowls, chairs, all sorts. It's sad," said Britain's Caffari.
    "We're talking full islands worth, we're talking avoiding the area.
    "The Americans with me were saying that it was better than it has been in the past but I was dumbfounded. It's ridiculous."
    As well as the visible trash, scientists and environmentalists are worried about the level of micro-plastics in the ocean, minute pieces of plastic less than five millimeters in diameter.
    These come from sources such as cosmetics, clothing and industrial processes as well as the breakdown of larger plastic items.
    Fish, other sealife and birds mistake it for food. In turn, this plastic enters the human food chain and is ingested by us.
    "Plastic is on the menu," warned Prince Charles in his speech in Malta.
    To collect new data, Caffari's team will take water samples each day as they race 45,000 miles around the world in 11 legs across four oceans.
    The exact location of each sample will be pinpointed by GPS and the results analyzed to build up a global map of micro-plastic concentration levels in the oceans.
    "This real data has to be acted up on," says Caffari. "We often pay lip service to a lot of things, but hopefully this will be proactive and make change happen."
    Some researchers estimate there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans by the year 2050.
    Some researchers estimate there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans by the year 2050.
    The South Pacific island of Tuvalu should be a model of sustainability. But plastic pollution is having a devastating effect on the formerly pristine environment, and it may be responsible for the declining health of many islanders.
    Clear and present dangerThe South Pacific island of Tuvalu should be a model of sustainability. But plastic pollution is having a devastating effect on the formerly pristine environment, and it may be responsible for the declining health of many islanders.
    British producer Jo Ruxton and her team have spent four years documenting the effects of plastic pollution for the upcoming documentary "A Plastic Ocean." She hopes the film will challenge people and societies to stop thinking of the material as disposable.
    A plastic oceanBritish producer Jo Ruxton and her team have spent four years documenting the effects of plastic pollution for the upcoming documentary "A Plastic Ocean." She hopes the film will challenge people and societies to stop thinking of the material as disposable.
    The crew visited dozens of sites from the Arctic to the Mediterranean and Hawaii, without ever finding a plastic-free location. The average square kilometer of ocean contains around 20,000 microplastic pieces.
    No safe havenThe crew visited dozens of sites from the Arctic to the Mediterranean and Hawaii, without ever finding a plastic-free location. The average square kilometer of ocean contains around 20,000 microplastic pieces.
    The film documents the effects of plastic on marine life. More than one million seabirds are estimated to be killed every year through entanglement and ingestion, often mistaking plastic for food.
    Junk foodThe film documents the effects of plastic on marine life. More than one million seabirds are estimated to be killed every year through entanglement and ingestion, often mistaking plastic for food.
    Endangered species such as sea turtles could be driven to extinction by the plastic plague.
    End of the lineEndangered species such as sea turtles could be driven to extinction by the plastic plague.
    Plastic pollution has rapidly accelerated, with eight million tons entering the marine environment each year, according to scientists. This figure is set to rise as production of the material is set to double over the next 20 years.
    Drowning in plasticPlastic pollution has rapidly accelerated, with eight million tons entering the marine environment each year, according to scientists. This figure is set to rise as production of the material is set to double over the next 20 years.
    In many of the worst affected countries such as China and the Philippines, local people lack the infrastructure to properly dispose of plastic waste. In some cases they burn it, releasing dangerous gases associated with cancer.
    Burning problemIn many of the worst affected countries such as China and the Philippines, local people lack the infrastructure to properly dispose of plastic waste. In some cases they burn it, releasing dangerous gases associated with cancer.
    There are also concerns that people are consuming dangerous plastic through contaminated fish. A recent survey, published in Scientific Reports journal, revealed that a quarter of market fish in Indonesia and California contain plastic.
    Plastic peopleThere are also concerns that people are consuming dangerous plastic through contaminated fish. A recent survey, published in Scientific Reports journal, revealed that a quarter of market fish in Indonesia and California contain plastic.
    There are different ideas about how to address the crisis. The U.S. National and Atmospheric Association favors beach cleaning and public education at local level, combined with challenging policymakers and plastic producers to promote conservation.
    Picking up the piecesThere are different ideas about how to address the crisis. The U.S. National and Atmospheric Association favors beach cleaning and public education at local level, combined with challenging policymakers and plastic producers to promote conservation.
    Recycling efforts are becoming more creative. Plastic waste is now converted into building materials in Cameroon and the Philippines. Charging for plastic bags and bottles and bags has helped to reduce waste.
    Recycling efforts are becoming more creative. Plastic waste is now converted into building materials in Cameroon and the Philippines. Charging for plastic bags and bottles and bags has helped to reduce waste.
    Dutch entrepreneur Boyan Slat has a more ambitious vision. The 21-year-old has designed a huge trash-eating machine that he intends to deploy at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. He believes it can remove 99% of the debris within 30 years.
    Far outDutch entrepreneur Boyan Slat has a more ambitious vision. The 21-year-old has designed a huge trash-eating machine that he intends to deploy at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. He believes it can remove 99% of the debris within 30 years.
    'Irony'

    Caffari's entry in the Volvo Ocean Race, backed by principal partner the Mirpuri Foundation and the Ocean Family Foundation, is a vehicle for the United Nations Environment's Clean Seas campaign.
    It is one of three entries -- alongside Team Vestas 11th Hour Racing, a program of The Schmidt Family Foundation, and AkzoNobel -- that put sustainability at the heart of the race, say organizers.
    "Highlighting it and raising awareness is one thing, driving industry and government to legislate to make differences is another aspect and then increasing people to raise awareness of their own behaviors and making simple changes such as don't use straws and refill water bottles -- that kind of simple action cumulatively makes the big impact," says Caffari.
    The irony of a race sponsored by a car manufacturer -- which flies people and equipment around the world, and which builds boats made of carbon -- is not lost on Caffari.
    But she maintains the race itself is working hard to minimize its impact and leave a legacy, from not having straws, single-use water bottles, plastic cutlery or cable ties in the various global race villages, and proper rubbish recycling, to Volvo using a proportion of each sale of its new hybrid car to funding the study of micro-plastics at sea.
    The race has pledged to reduce single-use plastic at its race villages by 80% this edition and ban it completely by 2019/2020.
    At the recent America's Cup, Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR, with 11th Hour Racing as a principle partner, were vociferous campaigners of the sustainability and clean seas message, but the disparate ambitions of the fiercely competitive teams meant the message was not broadcast on a united front, despite the high profile of one of sailing's most prestigious events.
    Given the Volvo Ocean Race is something of a "closed environment," Caffari insists the sustainability message is easier to project.
    "They risk being looked at very critically, so they have to deliver," she says.

    Time to act

    The seven teams entered in the race are made up of mixed crews after a new rule for this edition of the race handed a numerical advantage to line-ups including women.
    Caffari's 10-person crew is the most cosmopolitan with a 50-50 split of men and women. The focus is on youth, with six of the 10 never having sailed in the notorious Southern Ocean.
    But for Caffari, who took part in the last edition of the race as part of the all-female crew on Team SAC, it is the youth of her team that is the most energizing, particularly in terms of raising awareness of ocean health.
    "The synergy is very nice with this Turn The Tide on Plastic team with the focus on youth sailors," she says. "They realise it's their generation and their children that are going to have to action something to make a difference for the future."
    The Volvo Ocean Race began with leg one from Alicante, Spain to Lisbon in Portugal on October 22.
    There are also stopovers in Cape Town, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Auckland, Itajai in Brazil, Newport, Cardiff and Gothenburg with the finish in The Hague in June 2018.