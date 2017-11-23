Trump's Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving

Story highlights Trump is spending Thanksgiving in Mar-a-Lago

On Tuesday, he participated in the traditional turkey pardoning ceremony

Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump arrived in Florida Tuesday to celebrate his first Thanksgiving while in office, but he will spend it a little differently than past presidents -- at his Mar-a-Lago residence surrounded by family and feast.

The first family will celebrate much like the rest of America, with a Thanksgiving meal, according to the White House. But the Trump celebration is expected to be an opulent affair, held inside the member's only club in glitzy Palm Beach, surrounded by gold embellishments and crystal chandeliers.

Last Thanksgiving, the Trumps dined on a total of 24 dishes featuring everything from the holiday's traditional fare, such as roasted turkey and pumpkin pie, to an extravagant chilled seafood display and chef-carved leg of lamb and grilled diver scallops, per reporters traveling with Trump at the time.

When asked by CNN if the President's adult children would be in attendance, the White House responded that the first family would be having "a nice Thanksgiving dinner with all the family."

Traditions

