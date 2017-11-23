Navy ends its search for 3 missing sailors in the Philippine Sea

Story highlights The C2-A Greyhound transport plane crashed Wednesday southeast of Okinawa

(CNN) The US Navy stopped the search and rescue mission to find three sailors who went missing after their plane crashed into the Philippine Sea on Wednesday, a statement said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmates and their families," said Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, commander, Task Force 70. "As difficult as this is, we are thankful for the rapid and effective response that led to the rescue of eight of our shipmates, and I appreciate the professionalism and dedication shown by all who participated in the search efforts," said the Navy statement, which was released Thursday.

The Navy is withholding the names of the three sailors pending next of kin notifications.

The sailors were aboard a C2-A Greyhound transport plane that crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 11 crew and passengers were headed to an aircraft carrier when the plane crashed into the Philippine Sea around 2:45 p.m. Japan Standard Time, the Navy said.