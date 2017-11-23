Report: Flynn's lawyers no longer sharing information with Trump's legal team

(CNN) Michael Flynn's lawyers recently informed President Donald Trump's legal team that they are not able to discuss the investigation by the special counsel anymore, four people involved with the case told The New York Times.

The Times reported Thursday that the change could be "an indication that Mr. Flynn is cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating ... a deal."

While Flynn's lawyers had previously shared information with Trump's team, the change does not necessarily indicate that Flynn is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Lawyers can pull out of information-sharing arrangements for a variety of reasons, including concerns of potential conflicts of interest that may arise at a later date. Information sharing may also be abandoned, for example, when a lawyer is attempting to negotiate with prosecutors, but those negotiations aren't always successful.

The White House and Flynn's team both did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment.

