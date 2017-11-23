This Thanksgiving, remember our troops

Story highlights Gayle Tzemach Lemmon: This Thanksgiving we should remember our troops' sacrifices

Many risk their lives and spend extended time away from loved ones, she says

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is a CNN contributor and a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. She is the author of "Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) This Thanksgiving, it is not enough just to thank our troops for their service. Let's take time to think about them, their families and the wars this nation is asking them to fight.

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

America is still engaged in post-9/11 wars. And they are not ramping down. Indeed, two numbers that came to light this week made that clear and give us something to reflect on this Thanksgiving as we sit down for turkey and time with our families.

"Number of US troops + DOD civilians in Middle East grew from 40,517 to 54,180 in past 4 mos, according to new DOD data," Micah Zenko, a senior fellow at Chatham House, shared on Twitter. His numbers came from the latest Department of Defense quarterly personnel report.

"US military presence in Middle East grew by 33%."

Unless you read DOD quarterly personnel report, you'd never know US military presence in Middle East grew by 33%. Wonder if Congress knows? — Micah Zenko (@MicahZenko) November 20, 2017

And it is not just the Middle East that is seeing a boost in troops but also Somalia

Read More