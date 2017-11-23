My first car: Team Sauber

(CNN) Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein might not have troubled the podium in their fledgling F1 careers, but the Sauber teammates know all about fast and stylish rides.

Boasting almost two decades of professional racing experience between them, Ericsson and Wehrlein have competed in everything from Formula BMW to the world's premier racing series.

But what about their first ever road cars?

"My first car was a Mercedes C Class because I was in the DTM when I was 18 and got a company car," says Wehrlein. "I was very lucky with my first car, I have to say!"

Wehrlein became the youngest driver to win a Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) race in 2014, and the youngest DTM title winner a year later.

