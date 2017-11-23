My first car: Team Sauber

(CNN)Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein might not have troubled the podium in their fledgling F1 careers, but the Sauber teammates know all about fast and stylish rides.
Boasting almost two decades of professional racing experience between them, Ericsson and Wehrlein have competed in everything from Formula BMW to the world's premier racing series.
But what about their first ever road cars?
"My first car was a Mercedes C Class because I was in the DTM when I was 18 and got a company car," says Wehrlein. "I was very lucky with my first car, I have to say!"
Wehrlein became the youngest driver to win a Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) race in 2014, and the youngest DTM title winner a year later.
His impressive performances caught the eye of several F1 team bosses, earning the German a seat with Manor in 2016.
There Wehrlein scored the team's only point of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix, continuing a steady trajectory through the motorsport ranks.
But what would he have chosen had a company car not been on the cards?
"When I was young, because I was always playing the video game 'Need For Speed Underground,' my favorite car was the Nissan 350Z," he smiles.
"You can pimp the car, tune it, put a spoiler on and lights under the car!"
"My favorite road car was the Mercedes SLK, but then again it's always changing."
Ericsson, six years Wehrlein's senior, debuted in F1 with Caterham, winning nine points in his second season in the hotseat.
The Swede might have taken a slightly longer route to the top, but he has similarly spent his adult years at the wheel of numerous speed machines, from Formula BMW through to the GP2 Series.
"My first car was also a very nice one," jokes Ericsson. "It was a 1990 Volvo 740, rear wheel drive and very old.
"As old as me, so quite funny!"
