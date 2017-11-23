Breaking News

My First Car: Team Sauber's Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson

By Amanda Davies and Patrick Sung Cuadrado, CNN

Updated 5:43 AM ET, Thu November 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

My first car: Team Sauber
My first car: Team Sauber

    JUST WATCHED

    My first car: Team Sauber

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

My first car: Team Sauber 01:44

(CNN)Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein might not have troubled the podium in their fledgling F1 careers, but the Sauber teammates know all about fast and stylish rides.

Boasting almost two decades of professional racing experience between them, Ericsson and Wehrlein have competed in everything from Formula BMW to the world's premier racing series.
But what about their first ever road cars?
"My first car was a Mercedes C Class because I was in the DTM when I was 18 and got a company car," says Wehrlein. "I was very lucky with my first car, I have to say!"
    My First Car: Fernando Alonso
    My First Car: Fernando Alonso

      JUST WATCHED

      My First Car: Fernando Alonso

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    My First Car: Fernando Alonso 01:39
    Wehrlein became the youngest driver to win a Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) race in 2014, and the youngest DTM title winner a year later.
    Read More
    His impressive performances caught the eye of several F1 team bosses, earning the German a seat with Manor in 2016.
    There Wehrlein scored the team's only point of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix, continuing a steady trajectory through the motorsport ranks.
    But what would he have chosen had a company car not been on the cards?
    "When I was young, because I was always playing the video game 'Need For Speed Underground,' my favorite car was the Nissan 350Z," he smiles.
    "You can pimp the car, tune it, put a spoiler on and lights under the car!"
    "My favorite road car was the Mercedes SLK, but then again it's always changing."
    My First Car: Max Verstappen
    My First Car: Max Verstappen

      JUST WATCHED

      My First Car: Max Verstappen

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    My First Car: Max Verstappen 01:41
    Ericsson, six years Wehrlein's senior, debuted in F1 with Caterham, winning nine points in his second season in the hotseat.
    The Swede might have taken a slightly longer route to the top, but he has similarly spent his adult years at the wheel of numerous speed machines, from Formula BMW through to the GP2 Series.
    "My first car was also a very nice one," jokes Ericsson. "It was a 1990 Volvo 740, rear wheel drive and very old.
    "As old as me, so quite funny!"
    Visit CNN.com/sport/motorsport for more F1 news and features
    Watch the video above to find out more