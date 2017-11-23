London (CNN) Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will appear in an Iranian court on December 10 to face charges of "spreading propaganda," her husband told CNN Thursday.

The dual British-Iranian citizen has been in jail in Iran for the past 19 months after being given a five-year sentence on espionage charges that she and her family vehemently deny.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe found herself at the center of an international dispute between the UK and Iran following a mistake by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Johnson mistakenly told a British parliamentary committee earlier this month that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iran teaching journalists when she was detained. Her family and employer have always insisted she was visiting family on vacation.

Richard Ratcliffe and wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

