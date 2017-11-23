Smell the 'roses' of thankfulness

Go Ask Your Dad is parenting advice with a philosophical bent as one dad explores what we want out of life, for ourselves and our children, through useful paradigms and best practices. Share your insight at the CNN Parenting Facebook page.

(CNN) Last Thanksgiving, in a piece titled "The year of living thankfully," I delved into the social science of gratitude. In short, increasing one's capacity for thankfuness is tied to sustained happiness, stress relief, self-control, resilience, better sleep and even improved physical health.

One of the gratitude techniques I mentioned is a tradition you can start as soon as your next family meal. For years now, my wife, our children and I have shared "Roses, Thorns & Buds" (RTB) on average once a week.

The way RTB works is that everyone takes a turn sharing things about their day, or perhaps a whole weekend or vacation. A rose is something they felt was positive, a thorn is a challenging occurrence, and a bud is something they're anticipating.

This ritual has, for us, been more effective than asking "how was school today?" to get our kids to give us insights and feelings about their experiences.

In addition to connecting, it has a secondary benefit of increasing their awareness of things they appreciate: friends, family, teachers, activities, even possessions.

