(CNN) Political activists built a replica of Berlin's Holocaust Memorial outside the home of a far-right German politician to protest his call for Germany to stop feeling guilty about Nazi atrocities.

The Center for Political Beauty erected 24 large concrete slabs next to the house of Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Björn Höcke, to serve as a reminder of the six million Jews who were murdered during the Holocaust.

The plan was first conceived in the aftermath of Höcke's controversial Dresden speech in which he said that Germans were the "only people in the world who planted a memorial of shame in the heart of their capital," referring to the 2,711 gray blocks that were first unveiled in Berlin in 2005.

Höcke also said Germany needed to make a "180-degree turn'' when remembering its past and labeled the country's citizens as "brutally defeated people." He later described criticism of his remarks "a malicious and deliberately denigratory interpretation" of them.

"The reaction has been very positive," Cesy Leonard, artistic director at the Center for Political Beauty, told CNN.