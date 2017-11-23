Deal signed for Rohingya to return to Myanmar, but details are scarce

Story highlights More than 600,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh since late August

No details given on how the Muslim minority would return to Myanmar's Rakhine state

(CNN) Myanmar and Bangladesh have signed a memorandum of understanding on the return of possibly hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees to their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state, a spokesman for Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Thursday.

An estimated 615,000 Rohingya refugees have fled across the border into Bangladesh since August 25 when a new outbreak of violence began between the Myanmar military and armed militants in Rakhine state.

So far, no official details have been released on the agreement, what it would entail and under what circumstances the Rohingya would return.

A statement from Suu Kyi's spokesman confirmed the agreement had been signed but only said the pact was "a win-win situation for both countries."

Myanmar, Bangladesh sign Agreement on Repatriation pic.twitter.com/3B3BnpeeU5 — Zaw Htay (@ZawHtayMyanmar) November 23, 2017

Ro Nay San Lwin, a European-based Rohingya activist, told CNN that Bangladesh should not send any citizens back to Myanmar "unless citizenship and basic rights are guaranteed."