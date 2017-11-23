Myanmar, Bangladesh sign deal to repatriate Rohingya but details scarce

(CNN) Myanmar and Bangladesh have signed a memorandum of understanding on the return of possibly hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees to their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine State, a spokesman for State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi confirmed Thursday.

An estimated 615,000 Rohingya have fled across the border into Bangladesh since August 25, when a new outbreak of violence began between the Myanmar military and armed militants in Rakhine State.

So far, no official details have been released on the agreement, what it would entail and under what circumstances the Rohingya would return.

A statement released by the State Counselor's spokesman confirmed the agreement had been signed but only added that the agreement was "a win-win situation for both countries."

Myanmar, Bangladesh sign Agreement on Repatriation pic.twitter.com/3B3BnpeeU5 — Zaw Htay (@ZawHtayMyanmar) November 23, 2017

Nay San Lwin, a Europe-based Rohingya activist, told CNN that Bangladesh should not send any citizens back to Myanmar "unless citizenship and basic rights are guaranteed."