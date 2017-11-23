Standoff ends as police clear Manus Island detention center

Story highlights The detention center was shuttered October 31

One man alleges force was used to move people

(CNN) More than 300 asylum seekers and refugees who had refused to leave a recently closed detention center in Papua New Guinea have been removed from the facility, according to police.

Police moved into the Manus Island detention center, which houses and processes men who sought asylum in Australia, early Friday morning for a second day in a row to remove those still inside, said Dominic Kakas, the superintendent of Papua New Guinea Police. The men were then transported to two other facilities in Papua New Guinea.

At least one man alleges they were removed violently.

"They brought us by force, they beat us by sticks and they abused us," Ezutallah Kakar, a Pakistani man who has been on the island since August 2013, told CNN in a voice message. "They just beat us like animals, like we are not human beings."

Kakas, the Papua New Guinea Police superintendent, told CNN he had no information about any use of force, and added "I'm sure it was peaceful."

