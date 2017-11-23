(CNN)Welcome to Quickly Catch Up's Thanksgiving edition. Here's what you might have missed on CNN while you were celebrating:
Mugabe gets immunity
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife have reached a deal with the military granting them immunity from prosecution and allowing the couple to remain in the country, the military said.
Clock ticks in search for missing submarine
The search for a missing Argentine submarine becomes increasingly desperate as the clock runs down on hopes of finding the vessel's 44 crew members before their air supply runs out. The ARA San Juan was last contacted off the coast of Argentina on November 15. A noise detected near the last known location of the submarine was consistent with an explosion, the Argentine navy said Thursday.
Names purged from FBI background check system
Tens of thousands of names were removed from a national criminal background check database this year after the FBI narrowed its interpretation of who is a "fugitive from justice," according to an administration official.
Mitsubishi admits faking data
Mitsubishi Materials said it had falsified data on multiple products -- including components used in cars and airplanes -- for more than a year. At least two of the company's subsidiaries faked data to meet specifications set by clients, it said in a statement.
Former ethics chief goes after Conway
A former director of the US Office of Government Ethics said he has filed an official complaint against White House counselor Kellyanne Conway over what he says is a violation of the Hatch Act after she attacked Doug Jones, the Democratic opponent of GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore in Alabama, this week on Fox News. What is the Hatch Act, you ask? It prohibits White House officials from advocating for or against candidates, even in media interviews.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving
President Donald Trump is celebrating his first Thanksgiving in office at his Florida residence. It is expected to be an opulent affair, with a feast inside the members-only club in glitzy Palm Beach, surrounded by gold embellishments and crystal chandeliers.
Trump addressed US troops serving overseas via satellite earlier Thursday, thanking them for their service and touting his leadership for their success.
Is this the last Black Friday?
This year could be a make-or-break holiday shopping season for some of America's retailers. For the first time, more people say they plan to shop online than in big-box stores.
If you're going to take advantage of Black Friday deals, check out the ultimate shopping guide to find out what's open when and what the best deals are.
Looking to relax instead of standing in the cold waiting for your favorite store to open? Here's what's streaming on all your favorite services for some inspiration.