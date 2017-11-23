Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe granted immunity, military says

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe and his wife have been granted immunity from prosecution, the military said Thursday, allowing the couple to remain in the country.

Col. Overson Mugwisi, a spokesman for the Zimbabwean Defense Forces, told CNN that an agreement had been reached with Mugabe that included immunity and a guarantee of safety for the former leader and his wife, Grace Mugabe.

Robert Mugabe kisses his wife, Grace Mugabe, at Independence Day celebrations in Harare on April 18, 2017.

Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, in a historic moment that brought his 37 years of oppressive rule to an end.

The former leader has been accused of ordering a string of massacres in the early to mid-1980s in opposition strongholds to consolidate his power, in which up to 20,000 people were killed.

He has also long been accused of corruption to finance his lavish lifestyle, as his government drove the once-prosperous nation into economic ruin and poverty.

