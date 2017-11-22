Russia, Iran, Turkey agree to hold Syrian 'congress' to talk peace

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to hold a "congress" in Russia that would bring together the warring factions in Syria for peace talks.

Putin's comments came after he met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

The three leaders have issued a joint statement aimed at continuing the Syrian peace talks and finding a sustainable solution for the post-conflict period by convening a "Syrian National Congress of Dialogue," Putin said.

Putin and Rouhani said the congress -- whose members would include figures from the Syrian regime and the opposition -- would lay the groundwork for a new constitution and elections.

Putin said that "special services, military authorities are working on organizing that congress here in Sochi."

Read More