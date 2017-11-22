Former USA Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Story highlights Dr. Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct

Three of those charges applied to victims under the age of 13

(CNN) Larry Nassar, the former acclaimed USA Gymnastics team doctor who is accused of sexually assaulting dozens women and girls, pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in a Michigan court on Wednesday.

Three of those charges applied to victims under 13, and three applied to victims between 13 and 15 years old. Several other charges were dismissed or reduced as part of a plea agreement. All 125 victims who reported assaults to Michigan State Police will be allowed to give victim impact statements at Nassar's sentencing, according to the plea deal.

In all, Nassar had been charged with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 11 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct at the state level, according to Megan Hawthorne, deputy press secretary for state Attorney General Bill Schuette told CNN in July.

A number of women, including several gold-medal winning members of the famed "Fierce Five" team of American gymnasts, have accused Nassar of sexual misconduct in his role as the USA Gymnastics doctor.

Nassar was the team physician for the Michigan State University gymnastics and women's crew teams, as well as an associate professor at MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine. He worked at MSU from 1997 to 2016, and served as the USA Gymnastics physician through four Olympic Games.