5 things for November 22: Zimbabwe, Navy plane crash, Uber, David Cassidy

Happy Thanksgiving Eve! Five Things is off Thursday, so we hope you have a wonderful holiday. As always, we are thankful for you and everyone in the Five Things family. Now, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

1. Zimbabwe

2. Roy Moore

"He denies it. Look, he denies it," Trump said of Moore. "If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen."

Trump's comments mark a break between him and other prominent Republicans , including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who have called on Moore to drop out of the race. The campaign arm for Senate Republicans and the Republican National Committee have also severed ties with Moore.

3. Navy plane crash

Eight have been rescued, according to Japanese officials. The rest are missing, and both US and Japanese forces are searching for them. The US military said engine trouble caused the crash of the C-2 transport aircraft.

4. Uber

Uber was the victim of a massive hack in 2016, and it didn't report what happened until this week . It looks like last year, two people got hold of a massive amount of data from the company, including the personal information of 57 million Uber users, and driver's license information from 600,000 Uber drivers.

According to Uber, no location history, credit card numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth were downloaded in the hack. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he learned about the breach recently and launched an investigation into why the company did not alert authorities or individuals affected by the hack.

5. David Cassidy

David Cassidy, "The Partridge Family" star and teen idol of the 1970s, passed away Tuesday at age 67. He had been ill and was in critical condition and suffering from organ failure before his death.

With him, a piece of the past has died as well. Not only did he help make "The Partridge Family" sitcom a staple of the era, he also recorded a dozen studio albums and had a long career. He struggled with personal problems, including stints in rehab and DUIs. He had recently revealed he was in the early stages of dementia.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these.

These are the happiest cities in America, according to a new study.

We won't give them away, but we will say We won't give them away, but we will say the Western United States is doing just fine

Photos: The 10 happiest American cities The National Geographic Gallup Special/Blue Zones Index analyzes 15 metrics to identify where Americans are most happy and content. After nearly 250,000 interviews in 190 metropolitan areas across the United States, the project named Boulder, Colorado, the happiest city in the US. Click through the gallery for the rest of the top 10. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: The 10 happiest American cities 2. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: The 10 happiest American cities 3. Charlottesville, Virginia Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: The 10 happiest American cities 4. Fort Collins, Colorado Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: The 10 happiest American cities 5. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: The 10 happiest American cities 6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: The 10 happiest American cities 7. Provo-Orem, Utah Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: The 10 happiest American cities 8. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: The 10 happiest American cities 9. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: The 10 happiest American cities 10. Anchorage, Alaska Hide Caption 10 of 10

Delayed flight in Canada turns into a party at the airport.

Somehow, the words "party" and "airport gate" Somehow, the words "party" and "airport gate" feel wrong together

Good news: The weather is going to be great for Thanksgiving travel.

Bad news: There will still be Bad news: There will still be millions of other people traveling with you

Should you buy a real or fake Christmas tree?

Ha-ha, Christmas is only a month away! Ha-ha, Christmas is only a month away! Ha-ha, definitely not freaking out

NUMBER OF THE DAY

25

The number of women left leading S&P 500 companies after The number of women left leading S&P 500 companies after Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman steps down in February.

