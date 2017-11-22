Baltimore officer was killed with his own gun, police say

Story highlights Slain Detective Sean Suiter was shot at close range with his own gun, police say

Suiter was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury the day after he was killed

(CNN) A Baltimore homicide detective was fatally shot in the head with his own gun after a struggle with his killer last week, the city's police commissioner said Wednesday.

Sean Suiter, 43, was to testify before a grand jury the day after he was killed, Commissioner Kevin Davis said. The grand jury is looking at a corruption case involving several Baltimore officers who were federally indicted in March.

Suiter, an 18-year department veteran, was investigating a killing in west Baltimore on November 15 when he saw a man exhibiting suspicious behaviors, police said. The officer died the next day at a hospital.

In an apparent attempt to address speculation about a connection between Suiter's killing and his pending testimony, Davis said the Suiter and his partner were not lured to the scene of the shooting and made a "spontaneous decision" to investigate the suspicious man.

"It certainly makes for great theater," Davis said. "We have a police officer who's shot and killed and we don't have a really good description, and we don't have someone in custody -- and lo and behold ... I found out after the fact that he was scheduled to testify in front of a federal grand jury."

Read More