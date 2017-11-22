Baltimore officer was killed with his own gun, police say

Story highlights Slain Detective Sean Suiter was shot at close range with his own gun, police say

Suiter was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury the day after he was killed

(CNN) A Baltimore homicide detective was fatally shot in the head with his own gun after a struggle with his killer last week, the city's police commissioner said Wednesday.

Sean Suiter, an 18-year department veteran, was investigating a killing in west Baltimore on November 15 when he saw a man exhibiting suspicious behaviors, Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said. Suiter died the next day at a hospital.

No arrest has been made in the killing.

Suiter was to testify before a grand jury the day after he was killed, Davis said. The grand jury is looking at a case involving several Baltimore officers who were federally indicted in March.

In an apparent attempt to address speculation about a connection between Suiter's killing and his pending testimony, Davis said the Suiter and his partner were not lured to the scene of the shooting and made a "spontaneous decision" to investigate the suspicious man.

Read More