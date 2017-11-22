American formerly imprisoned in North Korea burns to death

(CNN) Police in San Diego are investigating the mysterious death of a man who made international headlines eight years ago when former US President Jimmy Carter helped negotiate his release from North Korea.

Aijalon Mahli Gomes, 38, was found engulfed in flames Friday night in Mission Bay Park. An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer spotted him in a dirt lot and stopped to help, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation suggests his death was accidental or a suicide, police said. A final determination will be made when the Medical Examiner's Office completes its investigation.

Gomes had recently moved from his hometown of Boston to the San Diego area. His death raised questions about his life since his return from North Korea.

He was arrested in North Korea after entering from China. North Korea sentenced him to eight years of hard labor in 2010 and a fine of about $600,000 for illegally crossing its border with China and for an unspecified "hostile act."

