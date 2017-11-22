Story highlights CNN Sport quizzes Becker on 1985 Wimbledon run

Becker made history as youngest male major winner

(CNN) Boris Becker, who rocked the tennis world in 1985 when he became the youngest man to win a grand slam singles title, turns 50 today.

The first of six grand slam titles he would go on to win, Becker's victory over Kevin Curren on Wimbledon's Centre Court was historic.

Having arrived at SW19 as a fresh-faced 17-year-old, he left with a host of records to his name: the youngest winner of a men's singles grand slam, Wimbledon's youngest male singles winner (an accolade he still holds today), the tournament's first unseeded champion and its first German winner.

More history, of course, has been written since.

Boris Becker stretches for a shot against Anders Järryd in the 1985 Wimbledon semifinal.

Michael Chan bettered Becker at the 1989 French Open to become the youngest male winner of a major, while Goran Ivanisevic joined the German as the second ever unseeded singles champion in 2001, winning in SW19 ranked No. 125 in the world.

