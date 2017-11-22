Story highlights Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterates he wants all owners involved in Roger Goodell contract discussions

Jones has disagreed with how the Goodell has handled the National Anthem protests and the suspension of Ezekiel Elliott

(CNN) When it comes to renewing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones is reiterating his stance on wanting himself -- and all of the league's owners -- involved.

"I probably have a much better relationship with the commissioner of the Salvation Army than I do right now with the commissioner of the NFL," Jones said Wednesday to CNN's Coy Wire during a Salvation Army media tour.

"But seriously," he continued, "we want to make the league better for our fans, and the way to do that, we can't run with the ball as owners. We can't even catch a pass. The way we do that is address many things about our game. Our social responsibilities, how we do that. Many things. And the time to do that is when we extend the commissioner. My point is, I want all owners to get in here and have a big voice right now, make it accountable, and let's get better for our fans."

Goodell's existing contract runs through next season. The terms of Goodell's deal are being considered by a compensation committee of six owners: Arthur Blank of the Falcons, Clark Hunt of the Chiefs, Robert Kraft of the Patriots, John Mara of the Giants, Bob McNair of the Texans and Art Rooney of the Steelers.

It's been contentious with the Cowboys' owner. In the latest twist, according to a New York Times report, Jones, who has voiced his displeasure with how the commissioner has handled the National Anthem protests and the suspension of his star running back, Ezekiel Elliott, is withdrawing his lawsuit against the league over Goodell's contract.

