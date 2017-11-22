National Park Service doesn't object to sale of Trump wine at park

(CNN) Bottles from Trump Winery have been on sale at a gift shop in Shenandoah National Park, located about two hours from Washington, D.C.

Ethics watchdogs have slammed President Donald Trump for apparent conflicts of interest, particularly opportunities to make money from his public position. But the park and store management say that's not the case here.

The store is in the national park but is managed by a private company, as many are, said National Park Service spokesman Jeremy Barnum.

"The concessioner has been selling wine from the distributor of this particular winery in Virginia for years," Barnum said. The park service decides what types of products the shops may sell, but "does not specify what brands of these products should be sold."

The company managing the store, Delaware North Companies , says it supports "local and regional producers and farmers by offering their products in our retail stores."

