The 5 best/worst Trump Thanksgiving tweets

(CNN) Thanksgiving is tomorrow!

And what better way to celebrate than to review the many tweets Donald Trump has sent to commemorate turkey day?

This year, Trump got a jump on the holiday by sending a series of tweets -- all before 6 a.m. (!) Wednesday -- taking on LaVar Ball and the NFL

What does Trump have in store for tomorrow? Who knows! But it won't be easy to crack his own top five best/worst Thanksgiving tweets ever. (As always, special thanks to the amazing Trump Twitter Archive for the easy searchability of Trump tweets.)

Here we go!