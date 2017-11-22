The 5 best/worst Trump Thanksgiving tweets

(CNN)Thanksgiving is tomorrow!
And what better way to celebrate than to review the many tweets Donald Trump has sent to commemorate turkey day?
This year, Trump got a jump on the holiday by sending a series of tweets -- all before 6 a.m. (!) Wednesday -- taking on LaVar Ball and the NFL.
What does Trump have in store for tomorrow? Who knows! But it won't be easy to crack his own top five best/worst Thanksgiving tweets ever. (As always, special thanks to the amazing Trump Twitter Archive for the easy searchability of Trump tweets.)
Here we go!
5. "Happy Thanksgiving - I hope everyone can get together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It won't be easy, nothing is, but it can be done." (11/26/14)
4. "Hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. But get ready, our country is in big trouble!" (11/24/12)
3. "@RafaelMerrydel1: The Carter Family Thanksgiving will be a bit happier as Obama officially becomes the worst President in history." (11/26/14)
2. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING to everyone -- I love you all, even my many enemies (sometimes!)." (11/21/12)
1. "Happy Thanksgiving to all -- even the haters and losers!" (11/27/13)
