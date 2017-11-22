13 reasons why President Trump is thankful

(CNN) Thanksgiving, a day aptly named for giving thanks, is nearly upon us. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the things President Donald Trump has publicly given thanks for. Check out the video above for a full survey of Trump's #blessings.

1. Help

2. Law enforcement

3. Work toward Israeli-Palestinian peace

"I think we have a pretty good shot -- maybe the best shot ever -- and that's what we're looking to do. And I just want to thank you for all of the time, all of the meetings, all of the work. It's a complex subject; always been considered the toughest deal of all," Trump said to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in September

4. Questions

"Thank you for the question," then-candidate Trump said to an audience member at a CNN Town Hall in March of 2016.

Part of the question: "How do we protect the constitutional rights of minority groups like the Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, and Jews, while still addressing radical Islamization?"

Not a softball, but still something Trump was thankful for.

5. Attendance

"Thank you for being here, by the way," Trump said to an attendee of his Made in America Roundtable in July.

And to a Medal of Honor recipient who attended a Hispanic Heritage Month event at the White House in October, Trump said, "Thank you for being here. We appreciate it."

6. Invitations

"I am deeply grateful for your invitation," Trump said to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu, and their wives, upon landing in Israel for his first overseas trip as President.

7. Votes (in Wisconsin especially)

"Thank you for all of the votes you gave me in Wisconsin," Trump said During a meeting with Harley-Davidson executives and union leaders days after his inauguration.

8. Boy Scouts

"Thank you for making scouting possible," Trump said to the moms and dads of Boy Scouts during a speech at the National Scout Jamboree

9. "Hardware, plus a beautiful patch"

President Trump welcomed survivors of the USS Arizona to the White House, where they presented him with "the nicest hardware, plus a beautiful patch." Both of which he thanked them for.

10. The "Blacks for Trump" sign

"Thank you for that sign. 'Blacks for Trump,'" President Trump said to a regular supporter in Pennsylvania during a speech on April.

11. An autographed copy of Marco Rubio's book

A CNN presidential primary debate essentially descended into 90 seconds of chaos in February of 2016. Seriously, it was bonkers.

It started when Trump mentioned a donation he gave Sen. Ted Cruz, which prompted Sen. Marco Rubio to say that Trump had never funded him.

According to Trump, Rubio had sent him an autographed copy of his book.

"Thank you for the book. Go ahead," Trump said.

Who else is thankful that debates are over?

12. Janet Yellin's service

"We are grateful for her total commitment to public service," Trump said.

She may be out of a job soon, but Yellen should feel honored to get personally thanked for her service. It doesn't happen every day.

13. America's blessings

In his weekly address during Passover and Easter earlier this year, Trump took a momen t to be thankful for America.

"We are grateful for the tremendous blessings of this land, our home. We have a beautiful country, an abundant countryside, and an amazing people with a truly bright and wonderful future," he said.