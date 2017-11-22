Story highlights Families spent about 20-30 minutes less together last Thanksgiving, a data analysis shows

(CNN) There was no shortage of guides and explainers to save Thanksgiving dinner from bitter partisan rancor following President Donald Trump's win over Hillary Clinton last November.

But data about Thanksgiving 2016 shows that preparation did not save politically divided families from wanting to get away from one another. They spent about 20-30 minutes less with one another than in 2015, a new analysis of smartphone and voter data found.

Families closer to either of the two major political parties decided to stay away from their familial foes in different ways.

Democratic voters were 5% less likely to travel for dinner in 2016 than in 2015. Republican voters, on the other hand, were just as likely to take trips.