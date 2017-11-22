Texas Rep. apologizes for not having 'better judgment' after anonymous tweet of graphic image

Story highlights Barton announced plans to seek re-election to Congress earlier this month

He is the longest serving member of Congress from Texas

Washington (CNN) Texas Republican Rep. Joe Barton on Wednesday apologized for not using "better judgment" while separated from his wife and in consensual relationships with women.

The statement comes in response to an anonymous tweet that included a nude image of Barton. Sarah Dodd of Dodd Communications, who is helping Barton respond to the image, confirmed that the image is of him.

"While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women," Barton said in a statement first reported by The Texas Tribune. "Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."

Dodd told CNN that Barton did not release the image himself and does not know who did.

"It's really a violation of his privacy," she said.

