Navy aircraft crash leaves 3 missing in Philippine Sea

Story highlights Three people are missing after Navy plane crashes

A total of 11 people were aboard the C2-A Greyhound aircraft

(CNN) A US Navy plane crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa Wednesday afternoon, leaving three people missing in the latest of a string of troubling incidents facing the Navy in waters off East Asia this year.

The C2-A Greyhound transport plane was carrying 11 crew and passengers to an aircraft carrier when it crashed into the Philippine Sea around 2:45 p.m. Japan Standard Time, the Navy said.

Eight people have been rescued and are in good condition aboard the carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, the Navy said in a statement . US and Japanese ships and planes are searching the area for the three people who remain missing.

The names of those who were onboard are being withheld, pending the notification of their next of kin, the Navy said.

"Our entire focus is on finding all of our sailors," Navy Rear Adm. Marc H. Dalton said. "US and Japanese ships and aircraft are searching the area of the crash, and we will be relentless in our efforts."