Roy Moore's communications director resigns

(CNN) The communications director for controversial Senate candidate Roy Moore has resigned from his position on the campaign, senior campaign adviser Brett Doster tells CNN.

Doster said Wednesday that John Rogers didn't have the experience to deal with the level of scrutiny brought on by the national press, and the campaign had to make a change.

He added that Rogers had not been dismissed but that he "didn't like playing second fiddle on the communications side."

Rogers decided to leave the campaign last Friday, according to a statement released by the campaign.

"As we all know, campaigns make changes throughout the duration of the campaign, as do those working in the campaign," the statement said. "John made the decision to leave the campaign last Friday -- any representations to the contrary are false -- and we wish him well."

