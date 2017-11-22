Ex-staffer: Conyers 'harassed' and 'verbally abused' me repeatedly

(CNN) Former Capitol Hill staffer Melanie Sloan on Wednesday detailed her experiences working in the 1990s for Rep. John Conyers, whom she said had harassed and "verbally abused" her repeatedly.

In a Washington Post report published earlier Wednesday, Sloan had accused Conyers of verbal abuse and harassment during her time working for him.

Sloan said she didn't think she was sexually harassed by Conyers, which she reiterated Wednesday night in an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" with Poppy Harlow, but The Washington Post reported that she described the congressman's behavior as inappropriate. To the newspaper, and again to CNN, she recalled one instance where he had called her to his office when he was in his underwear.

"He was just not dressed," Sloan also told Harlow.

The Post also reported that Sloan had said Conyers "routinely yelled at and berated her." Sloan told The Post that she had requested help from congressional leadership on the matter, but it was repeatedly ignored.

