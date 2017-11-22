GOP congressman won't support Roy Moore

(CNN) Republican representative Leonard Lance during a Wednesday morning appearance on CNN's "New Day" supported the women who have come forward with allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

"I believe the women and I do not think he should be elected to the United States Senate," Lance told anchor Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo asked Lance if Trump's statement on Moore shows the President "does not value women the way he should."

"I would hope that the President values women. He spoke yesterday about the fact that it's a good thing that women are coming forward. It is a good thing and I would urge that to continue. We need to do a much better job in society and we need to do a better job in Congress," Lance responded.

Cuomo pushed the New Jersey representative on whether it is possible to support women coming forward with stories of sexual assault and simultaneously support Roy Moore. "In my view, we should believe the women and I believe the women," said Lance.