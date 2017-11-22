Rand Paul's wife speaks out about 'deliberate, blindside attack'

(CNN) Kelley Paul, the wife of Sen. Rand Paul is breaking the silence about the mysterious circumstances surrounding the attack against her husband that occurred at their home earlier this month.

"This was not a 'scuffle,' a 'fight' or an 'altercation,' as many in the media falsely describe it," Paul wrote. "It was a deliberate, blindside attack."

However, Paul said in the op-ed that neither she nor her husband had spoken to the neighbor in 10 years.

"With Rand's travel to D.C. in the last seven years, he has rarely seen this man at all," she wrote.

"The only "dispute" existed solely in the attacker's troubled mind," Paul said, describing her side of the story, "until, on a beautiful autumn day, he ran down the hill on our property and slammed his body into Rand's lower back as he stood facing away, wearing noise canceling headphones to protect his ears from the lawnmower."