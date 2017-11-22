Washington (CNN) A federal judge who was critical of the Comcast-NBC Universal merger before signing off on the media megadeal in 2011 will oversee the Justice Department's lawsuit to block AT&T's similar takeover of Time Warner.

Judge Richard Leon is a George W. Bush-appointee who has served on the US District Court for DC since 2002. On Tuesday, he was randomly assigned to the case -- one of the biggest antitrust showdowns to hit a Washington courtroom in years.

The case had been assigned to Judge Christopher Cooper, an Obama-appointee, but was switched to Leon's courtroom less than two hours later. The court did not provide a reason for the reassignment. Cooper's wife works at the law firm Arnold & Porter, which is lead counsel for AT&T on antitrust issues, posing a potential conflict.

Leon is a conservative and veteran judge with a legal resume that includes time in the Reagan Justice Department and on the House Banking Committee's Whitewater investigation. He has issued prominent decisions against government overreach, most notably a 2013 opinion calling the NSA's collection of domestic phone records "almost-Orwellian" and unconstitutional.

But his skepticism of the Comcast deal will be closely studied by attorneys on all sides of the case. Comcast-NBCU is one of the most high-profile media deals to face antitrust scrutiny in recent years until now.

